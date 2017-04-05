Spring Break acts a halfway point for the track and field season.
Thus far in 2017, the Banks County High School boys’ and girls’ teams have seen success at different points in the season.
In the four major invitationals the teams have competed in—Eagle Invitational, Jefferson Relays, John Scott Hartness Invitational and the Friday Night Panther Invitational—both teams have seen good results in different areas.
The boys have finishes of seventh, second, fourth and third, respectively. The girls finished 15th, ninth, seventh and 11th, respectively, in the same meets.
“I think our kids do a really good job of rising to the occasion,” head coach Will Foster said. “They compete well at big meets.
“They don’t necessarily get overwhelmed. They don’t lose their composure. I think they do a real good job of that. There’s a certain point where we’re pushing really hard and it’s what we want. They also can push a little too far, if they’re generally just doing too much. At a big meet, we can blow a race. I think our kids do a really good job of running that line, pushing to get a really good result but not pushing too hard to making bad choices.”
To read more, pick up this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Track and Field: Banks Co. looks to hit stride as region looms
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry