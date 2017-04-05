Tennis: Boys, girls eye region crowns in Social Circle

Strong play—that’s what the Banks County High School boys’ tennis team has shown throughout the 2017 season.
The Leopards finished the regular season with a fury last week, avenging their only region loss of the season against Elbert and defeating Rabun County on senior night.
The Leopards finished the regular season 9-1 in region play and are the No. 1 seed for the Region 8-AA tournament next Tuesday, April 11, at Social Circle.
With a top-2 finish, the Leopards will host a Class AA state playoff match.
“Very proud of our boys and all they've accomplished this season,” head coach Jim McKinney said. “Numerous players stepped up to create an outstanding team effort to give us the 9-1 record we have achieved.
“We hope to maintain our momentum and bring home a championship April 11.”
The Leopards are looking to make it to the region-championship match for the third-straight year.
“It will also be the last time for this group of seniors,” McKinney said. “I would love to see these boys go out as champions. They have come so far in their ability over the last few years.”
To read more, pick up this week's edition of the Banks County News.
