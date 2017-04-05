After being swept in last Friday’s doubleheader by region foe Social Circle, Banks County High School head baseball coach Tom Kelley said his team has to come together if they want to have “success” and “possibly” have a postseason run.
“As it stands, we have played our way out of the postseason,” Kelley stated.
The Leopards were blanked 3-0 and 6-0, respectively. The Leopards also lost to region foe Elbert County last Tuesday 10-0 in five innings. They started the week with a chance to wrap-up a playoff spot and contend for the No. 1 seed in the region.
In their last 26 innings of at-bats, the Leopards have scored only one run.
“I told them (the players) they’ve got to find something inside themselves to figure out what it is that has to be done,” Kelley said. “We’re not giving up on them as a coaching staff."
To read more, pick up this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Baseball: Leopards look to end losing skid on Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry