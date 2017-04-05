BOYS' SOCCER: East Jackson suffers a letdown in loss to Franklin County

With how tight the top of the Region 8-AAA standings are, every game for East Jackson is a must-win. Including ones against teams like Franklin County who are on the bottom of the region standings.
That makes East Jackson’s (6-8, 5-3) loss to the Lions Friday night even more devastating. The Eagles fell 1-0 after giving up one long goal early in the second half.
“We played to their strengths and we did not play East Jackson soccer at all,” said head coach Ezra Crumley. “We didn’t make our passes, we didn’t communicate, we tried playing the long-ball and that’s not what we do, we didn’t play as a team.”
For the rest of this story, see the April 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
