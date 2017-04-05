GIRLS' GOLF: Jefferson girls claim team, individual titles

Going back-to-back in any sport is an achievement unto itself.

For the Jefferson High School girls’ golf team, going back-to-back in the Jackson County girls’ golf championship solidified where the program is in the 2017 season. That is a contender in area play.
The Lady Dragons, behind an even-par 36 from Caroline Martin, won the county championships at Double Oaks Golf Club in Commerce last Thursday.
Jefferson shot 139 as a team. Taylor Sorrow carded a 47 and Michal Moore shot 56.
“We played well,” head coach Matt Sims said. “We’re happy. It’s always good when you can defend your title.”
Old Website

