BOYS' GOLF: Dragons win county golf title by a stroke

As the saying goes, every stroke in golf counts. That proved to be more than just a platitude during last week’s boys’ county golf championships.
The Jefferson boys’ golf team edged Jackson County by a stroke last Tuesday, 167-168, for the team title at Double Oaks Golf Course.
Coach Matt Sims pointed to a couple of timely putts that made the difference.
“Aaron (Garner) made a big putt on No. 9, and Blake (Thompson) drained a 30-footer; it’s something positive to go into the post season with,” Sims said. “After our first two tournaments, we needed that.”
Douglas Holloway posted a round of 40 to lead the Dragons to their second title in three years. Charlie Jarrett (41), Aaron Garner (43) and Blake Thompson (43) rounded out the top four.
Jefferson moved to 7-0 on the year in nine-hole competition with the victory in the four-team match.
“I’d like to see us perform better in an 18-hole tournament, but whenever you win county that’s always a positive,” Sims said.
