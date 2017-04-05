BASEBALL: Dragons close series with loss to Stephens Co.

Ultimately, the Jefferson baseball team accomplished its goal of taking two of three games in another Region 8-AAAA series.
But coach Tommy Knight would have preferred a stronger finish.
After beating Stephens County in Games 1 and 2, the 10th-ranked Dragons (13-6, 4-2) were dominated in Game 3 on Friday in Toccoa, losing 7-1.
“When the other two games have gone your way and you played pretty well, you hate to not play well that last game and give a game away,” Knight said. “I think that’s what we did.”
Logan Garner issued four walks in the first inning, during which Stephens County took a 4-0 lead.
“He just struggled finding the plate early, and we misplayed a couple of balls in the field as well,” Knight said. “So that didn’t help much either.”
For the rest of this story, see the April 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
