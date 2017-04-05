The college tennis court awaits one of Jefferson’s top doubles players.
Caleb Tyler has signed with Division III LaGrange College, having put together a 48-19 career record as a four-year starter at Jefferson. Tyler has an opportunity to amass 50 wins before the season is over.
Off the court, Tyler serves on the Principal Leadership Council, FCA Leadership Team, received the Chick-Fil-A Character Award and was named a Master 4-H’er. Tyler plans to major in business.
The LaGrange College tennis program is coached by Matt Donnett (head coach) and Dale Brown (assistant coach and area recruiter) and competes in the USA South Conference.
Tyler will join four rising freshmen from Georgia and two from Florida at LaGrange.
BOYS' TENNIS: Jefferson’s Caleb Tyler signs with LaGrange College
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry