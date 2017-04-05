If the Jefferson boys’ track and field team were the lone squad to arrive at a meet, coach Tim Corbett believes his group could still put on a pretty good show given its depth.
And Corbett makes it clear that he’s not bragging about performances with that statement.
“(It’s) just competitiveness — our kids competing with one another,” he said.
With over 50 athletes filling spots on the team, this is the highest number Corbett has carried into April on any team he’s coached.
That depth has made a difference in the team standings this year. The Dragons have won all seven meets this spring in which their full squad was present.
“One of the best parts about this team is I’ve got not only a lot of depth … but there’s quality depth as well,” Corbett said.
For the rest of this story, see the April 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
