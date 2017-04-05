BASEBALL: Griggs dominant, Panthers pull out extra-inning win

Facing a sweep, Jackson County turned to its old standby — starting pitching.
Chris Griggs one-hit Franklin County through six innings, striking out eight, in the visiting Panthers’ 6-3 win over the Lions on Friday in the final game of a three-game series.
“Like I’ve said all year, I think our pitching is going to give us a chance to win,” coach John Gastley said. “They gave us a chance in all three games … (Griggs) once again did that and threw the ball well.”
While Griggs gave the Panthers (13-9, 4-5) a chance, Jackson County still had to win the game in extra innings.
Franklin County, facing a 3-0 deficit, struck for three runs off the Panther bullpen in the bottom of the seventh inning. But Jackson County answered immediately with three runs in the top of the eighth inning and Caleb Mathews threw a scoreless bottom half of the inning to preserve the win.
“It was good to know that when they tied it up in the seventh, that our kids didn’t quit and they kept fighting,” Gastley said. “I know they’ve got that fight in them.”
