BOYS' TENNIS: Panthers generate momentum with regular-season success

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, April 5. 2017
Jackson County’s boys have the region and state tournaments ahead of them, but they have plenty to celebrate already from a 12-win regular season.

The Panthers doubled their win total from last year in posting a 12-3 mark. Jackson County coach Wayne Brooks expected a successful season but is pleased with this production from his team thus far.
“The boys have been on par with the expectations I have had for them this year,” Brooks said. “My ultimate expectation is to make the quarterfinals of the state tournament and to win the region tournament. I think we can make that goal, but it will take complete devotion and determination.”
For the rest of this story, see the April 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.