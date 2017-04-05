BOYS' TENNIS: Panthers generate momentum with regular-season success

Jackson County’s boys have the region and state tournaments ahead of them, but they have plenty to celebrate already from a 12-win regular season.
The Panthers doubled their win total from last year in posting a 12-3 mark. Jackson County coach Wayne Brooks expected a successful season but is pleased with this production from his team thus far.
“The boys have been on par with the expectations I have had for them this year,” Brooks said. “My ultimate expectation is to make the quarterfinals of the state tournament and to win the region tournament. I think we can make that goal, but it will take complete devotion and determination.”
For the rest of this story, see the April 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
