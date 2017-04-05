BASEBALL: East Jackson swept by Hart Co. last week

The East Jackson baseball team suffered a three-game sweep last week at the hands of Hart County, which is tied for first place in the region.
The Eagles (4-19, 1-8) lost 4-0 last Tuesday at home. Cody Nix threw 6 and 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and four runs (two earned). He struck out 10. Jake Varner and Brian Puckett had one hit each.
East Jackson was then swept in a doubleheader on the road last Wednesday, losing 8-2 and 10-0.
The Eagles began a three-game series with Franklin County at home on Tuesday. They’ll complete the series on the road Friday in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
