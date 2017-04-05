BOYS' SOCCER: Panthers aiming for No. 2 seed after another tough PK loss

Wednesday, April 5. 2017
Jackson County’s region title aspirations have dissipated, but the rest of its season goals are still in play despite another heart-wrenching loss.

The Panthers (7-6, 5-3) fell to Morgan County on PKs (4-2) on Friday night as the first-place Bulldogs took a two-game lead in the 8-AAA standings.
“If things play out the way they might, we probably still have a good chance of coming up with a second seed out of the region, which means we get to host,” coach Bob Betz said.
Both Ethan Bell and Hunter Cantrell scored for Jackson County in a game that stood tied 2-2 at the end of regulation. After a pair of scoreless overtime periods, Morgan County converted three of its four PK opportunities to pull out the win. Bell and Ben Mangino converted kicks in the PK period for Jackson County.
This marked the fourth overtime game in region play for the Panthers. All three of Jackson County’s region losses have gone past regulation.
For the rest of this story, see the April 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.

