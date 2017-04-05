Baseball: Tigers split games last week

Wednesday, April 5. 2017
The Commerce Tiger baseball team moved to 13-10 on the 2017 season after going 1-1 last week.
The Tigers defeated Oglethorpe County 8-1 on the road on Thursday and fell at Hebron Christian 11-1 on Friday.
•What’s ahead?: The Tigers traveled to George Walton Academy on Tuesday. The two teams met earlier this season in Commerce. George Walton won the game 11-2. Results weren’t known before press time.
The Tigers will host Providence Christian Academy this Friday at 5:55 p.m. It is the first meeting between both teams this season.
George Walton and Providence Christian are region opponents. Commerce is 1-4 in Area 8-1A play this season. After Friday’s game vs. Providence, the Tigers have five area games left.
To read more, pick up this week's edition of The Jackson Herald.
