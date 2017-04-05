The Banks County Lady Leopards lost to the Commerce Lady Tigers 102-109 last Tuesday at Chimeny Oaks Golf Club in Homer.
Ashlyn Placek carded a 53 to lead the Lady Leopards. Grayson Smith and Chelsea Lewallen carded a 56.
“The girls keep amazing me with their ability to fight through and find a way to post a good score,” head coach Jonathan Kelley said. “The girls are getting stronger every round and they are getting themselves prepared for the rest of the season.”
Golf: Lady Leopards fall to Lady Tigers at Chimney Oaks
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry