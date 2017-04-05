Brenda Ferguson (04-04-17)

ALTO - Brenda Cochran Ferguson, 72, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Born in Clarkesville, Ga. on December 19, 1944, she was the daughter of Jimmie Ray Cochran of Alto and the late W.O. Cochran, Jr. Mrs. Ferguson was a retired retail clerk having worked in various convenience stores, grocery stores, and Habersham Hardware for seven years. She enjoyed her pets, photography, nature and being around her family and friends. Mrs. Ferguson was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lula.
Survivors include her husband, Cecil Ferguson, Alto; sons, John Bramblett, Demorest, Lindsey Bramblett, Cornelia, and Michael P. Ferguson, Gray; daughters, Deborah Ford, Maysville and Leah Hughes, Baldwin; brother, Gary Cochran, Ringgold; and 14 grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lula with the Rev. James Duncan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to The Gideons International, The Habersham South Camp, P.O. Box 195, Baldwin, GA 30511.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
