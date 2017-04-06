Former Madison County Sheriff Kip Thomas and Chief Deputy Shawn Burns paid for hotel and food expenses during their private security training in the fall with a county credit card. Thomas was defeated for re-election July 26. His last day in office was Dec. 31. Burns also left the office at that time.
County credit card records show that between August and November of last year, the sheriff’s office spent $6,909.70 on hotel, food and gas expenses related to training. Of that, $3,805.62 was for hotels, $2,699.10 was for food, $205.55 was for gas and $140 was for a training registration fee for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association fall conference training. Not all training was related to Thomas and Burns, nor was it all tied to private security training. Some of the training was for officers still with the department. And it is not uncommon for food and hotel expenses to be covered for law officers attending training sessions.
However, The Madison County Journal received a tip that the former sheriff and chief deputy had used county credit cards in their final days in office to pay for training in Florida that was not to benefit the county but to serve the two after their county employment, such as in private security work. The Journal subsequently filed an open records request with the county commissioners’ office for 2016 training expenses with the department following the July 26 runoff to see what was charged. There were no July expenses turned in after the election and no December expenses. But there were 73 credit card receipts received through the records request. Some of the receipts received had illegible spots.
Both Thomas and Burns adamantly assert that their training in the final days of their time with the county was for professional, not personal reasons. Records show that Burns made reservations for two queen beds at the Hampton Inn in Tarpon Springs, Fla. for $478.55 for Sept. 7-12. He also made reservations for the same hotel and dates for a king suite kitchen for $580.25. There were again charges on the county credit card for the Hampton Inn in Tarpon Springs, Fla., for Oct. 17-21 for Burns (king-sized bed, two adults) and Thomas (king-sized bed, two adults) at a cost of $724. There were 13 restaurant receipts on the county credit card from Florida during the training, totaling $486.28, including a $96.13 dinner at Bonefish Grill in Trinity, Fla. There was also a $43.32 charge from the LongHorn Steakhouse at Atlanta International Airport. But there were no flight charges included in the credit card records. Later, in November, the records showed a local meal at Cracker Barrel in Commerce, three guests for $44.35 at 12:27 p.m., Nov. 29.
Tarpon Springs, Fla. is home to ESS Global Corporation. The company’s website says it offers training for executive protection, event security, security guard services and security consulting. No fees for classes were charged to the county credit cards, only meals and hotel expenses related to the trips.
“That was classes that Kip and I went to, executive protection and threat assessments,” said Burns when contacted about the credit card charges in Florida. “We got POST credit for it.”
POST stands for “Peace Officer Standards Training Act.”
Burns said he is not employed at the moment.
“I haven’t been doing anything,” he said. “Trying to get a business started.”
Asked what type of business, he said “a private security business.”
Burns said officers on training get three meals a day.
“At one point I think there was three of us down there, a couple of other deputies,” he said.
Thomas expressed anger after being asked about the charges.
“Yeah, I sent some people down there for training,” said Thomas of Tarpon Springs, Fla.
He was then asked if he went.
“I went to a threat assessment class down there. It could be in service of the county.”
Thomas asked who contacted the paper about the credit card charges and said to tell “whoever in the hell is starting this crap to kiss my @#$.”
“As much as I’ve done for this county,” he said. “I went away. I’m done. I left that sheriff’s office a thousand times better than what I got handed. I’m done with it. They need to leave me alone. Right now, I’m working at the granite shed and it’s a hell of a lot less stressful than that job is. Leave me alone. I’m done with it. It wasn’t nothing illegal. It wasn’t nothing personal. It was all training.”
OPEN RECORDS
Here is what an Open Records Request by The Madison County Journal for sheriff’s office training and travel expenses for July to December 2016 showed:
Total: $6,909.70 (73 receipts)
Hotels: $3,805.62 (7 receipts)
Food: $2,699.10 (56 receipts)
Gas: $205.55 (7 receipts)
Training registration fees: $140 (1 receipt)
Unclear: $32.81 (1 receipt) (too much ink on receipt lost to identify what it was for)
AUGUST
•Hotel: Reservations made Aug. 9, 2016: Madison County Sheriff’s Office, guest name: Shawn Burns, two queen beds, Hampton Inn, Tarpon Springs, Fla., check in Wednesday Sept. 7, check out, Monday, Sept. 12. Cost: 478.55
•Hotel: Reservations made Aug. 9, 2016, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, guest name: Shawn Burns, Hampton Inn and Suites, Tarpon, Fla., five nights, one king suite kitchen, check in Sept. 7, checkout Sept. 12. Cost: $580.25
•Hotel: Reservations made Aug. 15, 2016: Shem Creek Inn, Mount Pleasant, S.C., two queen beds, three nights, Sept. 26-29. Cost: $469.62
•Metter BP Our Store: $41.07, Aug. 23, 7:06 p.m.
•Lady and Son’s, Savannah, Ga., Aug. 25, 2016, $26.35
•Savannah Distillery Ale House, (serves food) (date not legible on receipt), $24.47,
•Kangaroo, Comer, diesel gas, Aug. 26, 2016, $36.40
•Angies, Thompson Ga., Aug. 26, 2016, $20.35
•Hotel, Hampton Inn and Suites, Savannah Historic District, MCBOC Sheriff’s Office Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2016, Cost: $480.
SEPTEMBER
•(Restaurant, no name on receipt) Tarpon Springs, Fla., separate checks, one of three, (sirloin, prime rib), 7:03 p.m., Sept. 7, Cost: $57.73
•Long Horn Steakhouse, Atlanta International Airport, 12:39 p.m., Cost: $43.32
•Plum Tomato Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, Tarpon Springs, Fla., 6:17 p.m., Sept. 8, meat lover’s pizza, Shawn Burns, Cost: $25.32
•(Rusty Bellies Waterfront Inc.), Tarpon Springs, Fla., Acqua Panna (two for $3), “Hook Line Sinker” $14.75, (date illegible on receipt), Total cost: $23.98
•Mugs ‘N Jugs, Tarpon Springs, Fla., 7:07 p.m., Sept. 9, Jack Daniels burger, buffalo chicken wrap, Cost: $43.32.
•(Restaurant name illegible on receipt), 12:58 p.m., Sept. 9. Cost: $51.35.
•(Restaurant name illegible on receipt), 7:02 p.m., Sept. 10. Cost: $56.05.
•Chili’s, 12:49 p.m., Sept. 10. Cost: $43.98
•Mr. Souvlaki Restaurant, 2:11 p.m., Sept. 11. Cost: $48.24
•Palm Harbor Exxon, Palm Harbor, Fla., $17.35 (no date on receipt)
•Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: (no dollar numbers shown, just a blank stub), Sept. 12
•(Name of restaurant illegible, locale illegible), one jumbo combo, 11:31 a.m., Sept. 12. Cost: $25.34
•Ingles, Hull, 9:53 a.m., Sept. 14, large sandwich bags. Cost $10.14.
•Hotel: four nights, October 17-21, Hampton Inn and Suites, Tarpon Springs, Fla., (room 1) Shawn Burns, king-sized bed, (two adults); (room 2) Kip Thomas, king-sized bed (two adults). Total cost: $724
•Vickery’s Bar and Grille, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., 6:48 p.m., no name legible. Cost $57.46.
•Kangaroo Express, Charleston, S.C., 6:46 p.m., Sept. 27, $31.30.
•Hyman’s Seafood, Charleston S.C., 5:57 p.m., Sept. 27, two guests, $45.75
•Wendy’s, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., 11:48 a.m., Sept. 27. Cost: $16.33.
•Red’s Ice House, Mt. Pleasant S.C., 6:49 p.m., Sept. 28, $27.40.
•Welcome to Moe’s, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., 11:34 P.M., Sept. 28. Cost: $20.51.
•Wendy’s, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., 12:09 p.m., Sept. 29. Cost: $17.77.
OCTOBER
•Cook Out, Augusta, 8:45 p.m., Oct. 9. Cost: $8.45
•Philly Cheesesteak Factory LLC, Augusta, 6:54 p.m., Oct. 10. Cost: $19.81
•Blimpie, Appling, Ga., 11:53 p.m., Oct. 10. Cost: $9.93.
•Sam’s Hot Dog Stand, Martinez, Ga., 6:23 p.m., Oct. 11. Cost: $14.66
•Goolsby’s at Ivy Falls, 11:11 a.m., Oct. 11. Cost: $10.59
•Shell Station, gas, Appling. Cost: $29.42
•Goolsby’s at Ivy Falls, 3:29 p.m., Oct. 12. Cost: $11.59
•Blimpie, Appling, 11:44 p.m., Oct. 12. Cost: $11.02
•Golden Corral, Augusta, 6:40 p.m., Oct. 13. Cost: $15.75
•McDonalds, Grovetown, 11:50 a.m., Oct. 13. Cost: $7.54.
•Best Western, Augusta West, Grovetown, two guests, king-sized bed, Oct. 9-14, five nights. Cost: $513.20
•Cody’s Original Roadhouse, Tarpon Springs, Fla., 7:07 p.m., Oct. 17. Cost: $42.
•Steak and Shake, No. 352, part of receipt illegible, locale not clear, 12:47 p.m., Oct. 17. Cost: $20.95.
•Cody’s Original Roadhouse, Tarpon Springs, Fla., 9:30 p.m., Oct. 18. Cost: $20
•The Lucky Dill, Palm Harbor, Fla., 2:05 p.m., Oct. .18. Cost: $34.
•Restaurant, no business name on receipt, Tarpon Springs, Fla., 1:17 p.m., Oct. 19, ribs, sirloin steak meals. Cost: $45.04.
•Waffle House No. 405, Tarpon Springs, Fla., 11:42 a.m., Oct. 20. Cost: $19.
•Bonefish Grill, Trinity Fla., 8:27 p.m., Oct. 20, party of two, “bang, bang,” “shashimi,” dumplings, filet, pork chop. Cost: $96.13.
•Hampton Inn, room service, 5:28 p.m., Oct. 19, Shawn Burns, two strombolis. Cost: $24.76.
•Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, fall training conference, $140.
•Longhorn, Macon, two guests, 9:29 p.m., Oct. 23. Cost: $50.66.
•Mikata Japanese Steakhouse, Macon, 8:08 p.m., Oct. 24. Cost: $63.67.
•Dairy Queen, Forsyth, 11:58 a.m., Oct. 24. Cost: $14.32.
•Texas Roadhouse, Macon, 6:56 p.m., Oct. 25. Cost: $62.64.
•Captain D’s No. 205825, no locale listed on receipt, (time illegible). Cost: $20.46.
•(Credit card receipt almost completely illegible with the ink nearly all gone), appears to be 11:24 a.m., Oct. 26. Cost: $32.81.
•Burger King, Forsyth, 7:04 p.m., Oct. 26. Cost: $6.40.
•Golden Corral, Macon, 6:20 p.m., Oct. 27. Cost: $15.39.
•The Prime Palate, Forsyth, time illegible, Oct. 27. Cost: $26.96.
•McDonald’s, Forsyth, 7:23 a.m., Oct. 27. Cost: $10.99.
•Comfort Suites, Forsyth, Oct. 23-28, five nights, Cost: $400
•Al’s Market, Forsyth, gas, Oct. 28. Cost: $30.01.
•Burger King, Forsyth, 7:09 a.m., Oct. 28. Cost: $6.61.
•Arby’s, 1:07 p.m., Oct. 28, no locale on the receipt. Cost: $16.87
NOVEMBER
•Longhorn, Macon, 6:44 p.m., Nov. 13. Cost: $24.47.
•Mikata Japanese Steakhouse, Macon, 6:25 p.m., Nov. 14. Cost: $31.84.
•Wendy’s, Forsyth, 12:06 p.m., Nov. 14. Cost: $9.61.
•Burger King, Forsyth, 6:42 a.m., Nov. 14. Cost: $4.16.
•Shell Oil, Forsyth, gas, 6:50 a.m., Nov. 15. Cost: $20.
•Comfort Suites, Forsyth, two nights, Nov. 13-15. Cost: $160.
•Wendy’s, Forsyth, 1:14 p.m., Nov. 15. Cost: $11.18.
•Shoney’s, Forsyth, 6:34 a.m., Nov. 15. Cost: $11.43.
•Cooper River Grill, Greenville, S.C., 7 p.m., Nov. 29, three guests, prime rib, pizza, shrimp alfredo. Cost: $64.79.
•Cracker Barrel, Commerce, 12:27 p.m., Nov. 29, three guests. Cost: $44.35.
•Cooper River Grill, Greenville, S.C., 7:48 p.m., Nov. 30, tab: Burns. Cost: $37.10.
•Jimmy Johns, Mauldin, S.C., 12:33 p.m., Nov. 30. Cost: $31.59.
