Madison County commissioners appointed members to three local boards March 27.
Derek Doster of Colbert was named as a new member of the county industrial authority. Doster is a professional engineer and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, who has provided project management services to the Athens-Clarke County government.
The commissioners also named Terry Chandler to the county planning commission. Chandler formerly served on that board, including as chairman from 1996 to 1997. He is a local farmer and extensively involved with local agriculture organizations. The group named Katie Moody, a registered veterinary technician, to the animal control board.
While three new members were named to local boards, Madison County resident Steve Massey approached commissioners at the end of the meeting March 27 to ask the group to give more citizens an opportunity to serve on local boards by making them aware of vacancies and providing a clearer picture of the nominating process.
Commissioners assured Massey that they intend to do exactly that. The county recently put out a request in this newspaper for contact information for anyone interested in serving on local boards. Scarborough said a number of people responded. He said the BOC sometimes needs to move quickly on nominations so that boards can have a quorum and take legal votes.
BOC appoints new board members
