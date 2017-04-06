Developers have withdrawn a request to annex and rezone 19 acres on Jesse Cronic Road in Braselton.
Duke Realty, which planned to use the property along with the adjacent land to construct a 737,000 square foot distribution center in its Park 85, requested the withdrawal on Friday.
Developers faced a room full of protestors wearing red shirts at the Braselton Planning Commission meeting on March 27. Protestors from two nearby subdivisions said the project would increase traffic, lower property values and diminish the character of the area.
Julie Sellers, who spoke for the application, said the project could be completed and an entrance on Jesse Cronic Road could be used even if the annexation failed.
The additional property, she said, would allow Duke to increase buffers and construct another entrance on Jesse Cronic Road. Braselton planning director Kevin Keller recommended approval with several conditions, one of which would prohibit the group from constructing another entrance on Jesse Cronic Road.
Even with the conditions, the Braselton Planning Commission voted to recommend denial.
Duke withdraws Jesse Cronic request
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry