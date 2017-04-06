Mindi Kiewert, Hoschton City Council member, said the city is exercising patience in the case of a man who has been living in a storage building beside a house that was destroyed in a fire.
Kiewert said Monday the city is working with family members to resolve the issue.
The city condemned the property a few weeks ago through its code enforcement officer after the fire.
The fire at the New Street residence occurred earlier this year.
The man lived in the house before the fire and had been sleeping in a storage building that was moved onto the property. Kiewert said it is against city ordinances to live in a place without running water, plumbing or electricity.
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence and told city officials they do not enforce city ordinances.
The city had reportedly told the man he couldn’t be on the property past 5 p.m.
Deputies said they could not force the man to leave the property unless the legal owner or a judge told him to do so.
Hoschton says man in storage building must move
