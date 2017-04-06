Every week, Danielsville Police Department Captain Jonathan Burnette makes a trip over to Danielsville Elementary School to deliver school supplies, along with T-shirts, socks, shampoo and other personal items to Principal Angie Waggoner to give to students in need.
From there, Waggoner and school counselors distribute the items where they are most needed, some at Danielsville, while other items are sent to the county’s five other elementary schools.
This is all part of “Operation Backpack,” a program started in January by Burnette, who approached Chief Brenan Baird and the Danielsville City Council with his idea.
“I just think as a police officer, we should do more than just write tickets and I wanted to find a way to have a positive impact on the community, especially with the children,” Burnette said. “If we can do that, then we are really doing our jobs.”
The primary donators to the project are probationers with the Northern Judicial Circuit Probation Office in Danielsville.
In cooperation with the probation office, probationers are offered the option to “write off” some of their fines/fees and community service by purchasing school supplies.
Chief Baird says the probationers turn in their receipts to the probation office to get the reductions. The reduction rate is based on a 40-hour work week at minimum wage.
“It provides a way for the probationers to pay their debt while helping kids,” Burnette said.
And the donations aren’t just limited to probationers.
Members of the community are welcomed and encouraged to donate, and they have. Chief Baird said regular citizens, business owners and even politicians have donated to the program so far.
Since its inception just two months ago, the program has been by all accounts an overwhelming success.
Ms. Waggoner said she is thrilled with the program.
“It has really been a blessing to all of us and has helped a lot of boys and girls,” she said, adding that while they start the school year with an influx of donated supplies from MART’s back to school drive, the supplies become used up for the most part by mid-year, which was when Operation Backpack began.
“It worked out beautifully and has picked up the slack,” she said, adding that the addition of getting socks, underwear and personal hygiene necessities has also been wonderful.
“People don’t always think about these kinds of items when purchasing backpacks, notebooks, etc., but they are just as necessary to our kids,” she said.
So far in just the past two months, Operation Backpack has collected 99 plain white youth T-shirts, 98 pairs of socks, 36 backpacks, 342 pencils, 34 packs of notebook paper, 72 washable markers, 24 composition notebooks, Kleenex, soap, Ziploc bags and many other items.
Chief Baird said he is very proud of Burnette and the initiative and time he took in establishing this much-needed service.
“He is an awesome officer,” he said.
Mayor Todd Higdon has also praised Burnette during recent council meetings, saying projects such as this are what it really means to serve a community.
And Assistant Chief Probation Officer Bray Booth also praised the program on the Danielsville Police Department’s Facebook page saying: “We are excited along with the Danielsville Police Department to assist In the Operation Backpack program. Our agency is blessed to work along with the DPD (on) this program. I would like to personally thank Captain Burnette with (getting) our two agencies working together on a program that will assist the Madison County Board of Education and the schools involved. Thank you Captain Burnette for your dedication to the community!”
Items can be dropped off at Danielsville city hall anytime during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Monday through Friday.
For more information about Operation Backpack, contact Captain Jonathan Burnette at 706-795-2189 ext. 104. You can also visit the Facebook page.
Operation Backpack Supply List
Pencils, wide-ruled notebook paper, tip erasers, glue sticks, 1.5 inch binder notebooks, pencil boxes, writing journals, spiral notebooks, two-inch clear-view binders, three-ring pencil zipper pouches, tab pocket dividers, two-pocket folders with prongs, composition notebooks (non-spiral), scissors, crayons/colored pencils, tissues/hand sanitizer, Expo markers, backpacks, dry erase markers, Ticonderoga pencils, Ziploc bags (any size), soap, shampoo, deodorant, socks and youth plain white T-shirts.
Officer aims to let probationers give back to society by helping with needed school supplies
