Banks County Golf project topic at Homer council meeting

The Homer City Council and Sarah Pritchard, chief operating officer for Banks County Golf, met to continue discussion regarding how the development will proceed into the future.
At a meeting held earlier this month, the council and city attorney expressed concern regarding inspection of infrastructure during the construction phases. The council wanted the ability to conduct inspections during all stages of the development.
According to City Attorney David Syfan, construction in phase three started up and the town administration felt a little in the dark about what was going on.
“I know there is some dispute, and I would rather not talk about the dispute,” said Syfan. “I would rather talk about an agreement.”
Based on plans submitted to the EPD, total rooftops will total 350 upon buildout. This development has the potential, upon complete buildout, to more than double the population of the town.
“I have no clue how big a development this is to you all, but it is a very big development to the town of Homer,” said Syfan.
Since it is standard for infrastructure such as streets, water and sewer lines to be dedicated over to the town once the development is completed, the council would like some comfort level that the infrastructure is going in correctly and will work for the town as well as the development.
In regard to a reduction of roads within the cottage development, Pritchard noted the proposed streets will be wider than called for in the original plan. The number of streets has been reduced from four to three streets.
Pritchard reported EPD approval has been granted for a proposed sewer system. The land application sewer system will be owned by Banks County Golf, with a trustee named to take over if the developer should cease to operate the system.
Pritchard explained that a preliminary plan presented to the council is a concept for how they feel lots are going to sell in the future and if they go forward with the plan, a zoning amendment will be required. Pritchard added that they do not want to go forward with an amendment until they determine it is necessary.
“The town is completely within its own power to keep these multi- family, said Pritchard. “They don’t have to approve our multi- family change, but what will probably happen is we just won’t develop it, and you can’t force us to develop it.”
The developers want to wait until they have a better indication of what the market for this area will demand before requesting any changes.
Syfan said he doesn’t think the town is going to have a problem with what the developers have proposed – what they think is feasible for the market, but better communication is needed between the developer and the town.
“I don’t think the town council has a problem with you doing this as a piece mill development, but as you decide what you want to do, we should at least semi track the subdivision regulations and approve a preliminary plat,” noted Syfan.
Pritchard explained that they are not trying to subvert the subdivision regulations. Pritchard said the subdivision regulations were approved in 1991 and the planned community development was approved in 2007, noting a lot has changed and that she feels there is a way to apply the regulations in a manner that holds true to the manner and intent of the PCD.
In the end, everyone agreed approval of a preliminary plat is required in order to start laying out the development and approval of a final plat is required before lots can be sold. Paving plans, along with certified compaction tests, will also need to be submitted to the town for review.
Pritchard indicated a desire to begin construction of a spec home as early as next month.
For more on this story, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
