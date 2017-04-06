Tennis: Bulldogg teams take second in region, prepare for state tournament

Thursday, April 6. 2017
The magic captured by the Winder-Barrow tennis teams in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament semifinals on March 28 didn’t last into the championship matches on March 29, but both teams are optimistic after recording second-place finishes that have them set to host the first round of the state playoffs.
After a shutout of Habersham Central in the first round, followed by a stunning upset of Dacula in the semifinals, the Lady Bulldoggs fell 3-1 to Gainesville in Wednesday’s finals at Longwood Park in Gainesville.
Winder-Barrow got its lone win at No. 2 singles from sophomore Scarlett Woodward while senior Kathryn Faulkner dropped a tough match at No. 1 singles. The clincher for Gainesville was a 7-6, 7-6 victory at No. 1 doubles by Paige Ackerman and Madi Kiser over Rachel McCain and Lauren McNally.
The Winder-Barrow boys also weren’t able to reel off a third win in the region tournament, falling to Dacula 3-1 in the finals on March 29.
Winder-Barrow’s only win came at No. 2 singles by Michael Colosimo. The Bulldoggs’ Gable Peacock was also ahead at No. 1 singles before the Falcons clinched the match in the doubles portion.
Read the full story in the April 5 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
