Baseball: Diamond Doggs take third in national tournament

As the only Georgia school competing, Winder-Barrow entered last week’s USA Baseball National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C. looking to put its name on the national map.
The Bulldoggs did that and then some, going 3-1 and finishing third in the prestigious annual 16-team tournament and beating a pair of top-10 nationally ranked teams in the process.
The strong showing catapulted the Bulldoggs (20-2) into the top 10 of at least three national polls out this week and bumped them up to No. 1 in Class AAAAAA in the latest Georgia Dugout Club poll.
The Bulldoggs announced their presence early on, upsetting Huntington Beach, Calif., ranked as high as second in the national polls, 3-1 in 10 innings on Wednesday.
Winder-Barrow senior left-hander Daniel Buice matched Huntington Beach southpaw Nick Pratto — Baseball America’s No. 8 draft prospect — pitch for pitch, going eight innings and surrendering just one run on five hits while striking out four and issuing no walks.
Woodall picked up right where he left off Wednesday, tossing 6 2/3 shutout innings in a 7-0 win over American Heritage of Plantation, Fla.
On Friday, the Bulldoggs ran into some tough luck, surrendering a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh and losing 6-5 to Dana Hills of Dana Point, Calif.
They outlasted Rocky Mountain of Fort Collins, Co. 6-5 in eight innings on Saturday.
The Bulldoggs kept rolling along Tuesday, knocking off region foe Habersham Central in a home doubleheader, 10-0 in five innings and then 7-0 in the nightcap to go to 8-0 in 8-AAAAAA play.
Tuesday’s games were the first two of a three-game series between the Bulldoggs and Raiders.
They’ll play the series finale Friday at Habersham Central with first pitch set for 5:55 p.m.
Read the full story in the April 5 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
