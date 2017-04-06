Kroger in Jefferson is temporarily closed after a water pipe burst and flooded the store during the Wednesday night storms. Employees expect the grocery store to reopen this afternoon.
The heavy thunderstorms also downed several trees in the area. In West Jackson, Hwy. 53 and Hwy. 332 were temporarily closed as crews worked to clear the trees.
Large hail also fell throughout the county.
Kroger temporarily closed after water pipes burst during storm
