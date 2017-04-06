John Smith (04-01-17)

COLBERT – John Edward Smith, 64, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Survivors include his wife, Vanessa Smith; a son, Justin Smith; sisters, Sarah McGuire, Earlene Scott, Henrietta Smith, Ann Vincent, and Morine Freeman; brothers, Joe Henry Smith and Johnny Floyd Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m., at Mt Zion Baptist Church in Hull. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
