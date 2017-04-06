‘Dub’ Cotton (04-05-16)

CORNELIA - William J. “Dub” Cotton, 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Mr. Cotton was born on June 23, 1929, in Hartwell, Ga., the son of the late George and Omie Baugh Cotton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Vaughn Cotton; daughter-in-law, Sandreal Cotton; son-in-law, Randy Ramsey; sisters, Jeanette Buffington and Frances Vaughn; brother-in-law, Joe Vaughn; and brother, Jude Cotton. Mr. Cotton was a United States Army Veteran having proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict and in Germany as military police. He was retired and formerly employed with Habersham Metal Products, Vintage Mobile Homes, and Whitfield Funeral Homes. Dub was a member of Baldwin Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a mason and member of Cornelia Lodge #92 F & AM and had received his 50-year apron.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Hank Crump, Baldwin; daughter, Connie Ramsey, Cornelia; sons, Donald Cotton and Steve Cotton, both of Cornelia; sisters, Mary Lou Cotton and Avenelle Carlan, both of Homer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Catherine and Otho Shubert, Homer, and Shirley and Don Blalock, Commerce; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Martha Cotton, Homer; grandchildren: William Crump, Michelle Jarrard and husband, Kenyon, Chris Ramsey, Kimberly Thomas and husband, Cody, Holly Crump, and Stacy Crump and wife, Lisa; and great-grandchildren, Waylon Jarrard, Wyatt Jarrard, Savanna King, Jantson King, Brooklyn Reed, and Caleb Crump.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin, with the Revs. Mark Thomas, Terry Rice, and Don Blalock officiating. Interment will follow in Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Army Honor Guard, Habersham County American Legion Post #84, Grant Reeves VFW Post #7720, and Rabun County DAV Chapter #15. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Baldwin Baptist Church, 200 Shore Street, Baldwin, Georgia 30511.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home Baldwin.
‘Dub’ Cotton (04-05-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry