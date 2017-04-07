State says sidewalk completion on tap

The sidewalk being installed on Old Pendergrass Road from The Preserve subdivision to Jefferson Middle School should be completed by the end of April, according to a state official.
The contractor should be back to work soon and “complete the remaining work within” April, Margaret Pirkle, chief engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said in a letter to city officials March 13.
See the full story in the April 5 issue of The Jackson Herald.
