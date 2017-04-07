The sidewalk being installed on Old Pendergrass Road from The Preserve subdivision to Jefferson Middle School should be completed by the end of April, according to a state official.
The contractor should be back to work soon and “complete the remaining work within” April, Margaret Pirkle, chief engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said in a letter to city officials March 13.
See the full story in the April 5 issue of The Jackson Herald.
State says sidewalk completion on tap
