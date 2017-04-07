Leanna Hollenbeck (04-05-17)

Leanna Light Hollenbeck, 73, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the Eckerd Living Center in Highlands, N.C. following an extended illness.
Leanna was born in 1943 in Chula Vista, Calif., the daughter of the Jeanette Hagar Light and Leon Light.
Leanna spent most of her school years in Winder, where she still has lifelong friends. She attended the University of Missouri and later earned her Master’s Degree in Rehabilitation Counselling. She had an outstanding career helping other achieve the best quality of life available. She had a gorgeous smile, a terrific laugh, a kind heart, and a wicked sense of humor. Her interests included macrobiotics, basket weaving, gardening, beading, pottery and travel. She ventured to the four corners of the world and finally settled in North Carolina. She loved her mountain home in Franklin, N.C. so much that she bought it twice! She devoted much of her time and energy to others as a Rehabilitation Counsellor and Life Planner.
Survivors include her only son, Eric Hollenbeck and his wife Kelcie; and her second cousin, Maura Robinson Jones and her family.
Per Leanna’s request, there will be no services. The family will have a private gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, all memorial donations should be sent to Doctors Without Borders, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), PO Box 5022, Hagerstown, MD 21741-9804, or the charity of your choice.
“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.” – Unknown
Online condolences can be made at maconfuneralhome.com.
Macon Funeral Home, Franklin, N.C., is in charge of arrangements.
