NICHOLSON - Wendell Todd Barnett, 57, died Thursday, April 6, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Barnett was born in Commerce, the son of the late, Otis and Quida Mildred Wilson Barnett. He was in the electrical business.
Survivors include sisters, Agnes Peterman, Nicholson, Walla Mae Butler, Danielsville, and Gail Edwards, Hull; brothers, Mickey Barnett, Athens, and Jimmy Barnett, Charlotte, N.C.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Wendell Barnett (04-06-17)
