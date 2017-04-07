Wendell Barnett (04-06-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, April 7. 2017
NICHOLSON - Wendell Todd Barnett, 57, died Thursday, April 6, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Barnett was born in Commerce, the son of the late, Otis and Quida Mildred Wilson Barnett. He was in the electrical business.

Survivors include sisters, Agnes Peterman, Nicholson, Walla Mae Butler, Danielsville, and Gail Edwards, Hull; brothers, Mickey Barnett, Athens, and Jimmy Barnett, Charlotte, N.C.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.