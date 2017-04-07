William Hollenback Sr. (03-27-17)

Friday, April 7. 2017
JEFFERSON - William Wharton Hollenback Sr., 82, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2017.

Mr. Hollenback was born in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Edwin E. and Margaret Wharton Hollenback. William Wharton Hollenback, Sr. was a man of many talents and could bring a smile to anyone's face. Builder, inventor, racer, father, husband, brother. He was endlessly creative and able to find solutions when others would give up.

Survivors include his sons, William Wharton Hollenback, Jr., Monroe, Edwin E. Hollenback, Pottstown, Pa., and David Hollenback, Carbondale, Colo.; sisters, Christine Cameron, Roxboro, Maine, Michel Hollenback Bowers, Jefferson, and Margaret Hollenback, Drexel Hill, Pa.; and grandchildren, C.J. Hollenback, Cole Hollenback, Morgan Hollenback, Conner Hollenback and Molly Hollenback.

Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Old Website

