Braselton issues boil water advisory for two neighborhoods

Braselton has issued a boil water advisory for the Clearwater and Reflections neighborhoods.
According to a news release, the town water system lost pressure due to distribution system damages. Crews are working to repair the line and water personnel will take samples afterwards over at least 24 hours.
“Once we have determined that there is no longer a threat of harmful bacteria in the water, we will inform you that you are no longer required to boil your water by posting an update on our website www.braselton.net and our Facebook page,” according to the news release.
Residents of the Clearwater and Reflections subdivisions should boil water at least three minutes and let it cool before using it or use bottled water. Until further notice, this should be used for consumption, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.
Recently stored water should be discarded.
Bathing, showering and toilet flushing may be performed using water from the tap without boiling it first.
Town officials warn consuming the water could pose "an imminent and substantial health endangerment."
“Such a system failure carries with it a high potential that fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the water distribution system,” according to the release.
Some symptoms include diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches.
“The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water,” according to the news release. “If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.”
