County planning chairman resigns

Longtime Madison County Planning Commission Chairman Wayne Douglas announced his resignation from the zoning board post Monday, effective May 1.
Douglas, who served on the planning board for nearly 12 years, informed county commissioners of his resignation after the BOC’s zoning hearings.
“The time has come for me to step away from this,” said Douglas. “There are a number of reasons. One is this neighbor against neighbor. That shouldn’t be happening in zoning.”
Douglas resigned following a discussion regarding a resident who keeps pigs in a residentially zoned area and wanted to continue to keep those pigs, though neighbors complained and wanted them gone. The board voted 3-2 in favor of those wanting the pigs gone. (See related story).
“We don’t have enforcement,” said Douglas. “This should have been enforced 15 years ago and then we wouldn’t have this.”
The outgoing chairman told the BOC he is struggling with maintaining the right frame of mind to do the job. He said he takes no joy in the work now and would rather focus on being a preacher.
“I have over the course of my term, when we had the crematory issue, I had someone stand up here and curse me, put a curse on me,” said Douglas. “I have had people accuse me of taking money. I have been accused of going to grow for commercial egg houses. And my wife was going to be given the job as the manager of those commercial egg houses. People have talked about me and my reputation in the local in the local restaurants at what’s known as the liar’s tables. And my reputation is not worth it. And one thing that I have that nobody can take away from me is my reputation. I stand for what I believe to be is right. I would have finished out this year. It’s just, I need to go. I don’t have a good attitude about it anymore.”
Douglas took the podium to present zoning requests Monday. He said it was the last time he would handle that responsibility, adding that current zoning board member Lamar Hughston has agreed to serve as chairman of the planning commission. Hughston was approved by the planning commission as its chairman April 4.
“I did this, because I love the Lord Jesus Christ,” said Douglas. “And I have had nothing in any of this. Everything I have done has been what I perceived and others would be best for Madison County. The bottom line is, when I step away, none of this will affect me. It won’t. I have my piece of property and if someone wants to put something next to me, I don’t care. I really don’t. I’m a private property rights person. I do not leave with any animosity. I leave because I can’t do this anymore.”
BOC chairman John Scarborough thanked Douglas for working for the county.
“I appreciate your service and I recognize this is not a very popular position, but I do appreciate it nonetheless,” said Scarborough.
The board named Seagraves Mill Road resident Kenneth Bradley, who worked at Roper in Commerce for 33 years, as a new member of the planning commission. He was nominated by District 1 commissioner Lee Allen.
County planning chairman resigns
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry