Royston woman sentenced on drug charges

A Royston woman was recently sentenced in Superior Court of Madison County on a drug charges.
Shannon Marie Garner was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years in confinement and eight years on probation on charges possession of methamphetamine, two counts of probation of controlled substances, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug-related objects and drugs not in original container.
Other actions recently issued in Superior Court include:
•William Shyeene Cowart, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Wade Garrett Sanders, of Dewey Rose, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years, with the first 90 days in prison and the remainder on probation, along with a $500 fine, on charges of driving while license suspended, child safety restraint violation and improper headlights.
•Courtney Marie Hogan, of Nicholson, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
•Larry Michael Smith, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years, with the first 180 days in confinement and the remainder on probation, along with a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Thomas Jefferson Rawls, of Bogart, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of probation on a charge of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
•Quincey Orlando Curry, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and a $1,000 in fines on charges of driving while license suspended and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. Charges of operation of an unregistered vehicle and no proof of insurance were dismissed.
•Wayne Luke Spratt, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to serve 25 days for unlawful dumping.
•Brandy Denean McLaughlin, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to serve four years of confinement on charges of obstruction of an officer, giving false information to an officer, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
•John Marcus Davis, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine (reduced to possession of drug-related objects).
•Scott Allen Anderson, of Gainesville, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of theft by taking.
•Andrew Kenneth Lowery, of Canon, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from terroristic threats).
•Cindy Ann Stamey, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of theft by taking (reduced from financial transaction card fraud). A second charge of financial transaction card fraud was dismissed.
•Scott Fitzgerald Strickland, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve one year of confinement and one year of probation and pay a $500 fine after he agreed to plead guilty to a charge of terroristic threats and acts (the charge was originally aggravated assault FVA). A charge of battery FVA was dismissed.
•Randy Paul Hill, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve ten years, with the first six months to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation, along with a $500 fine on a charge of aggravated battery.
•Amanda Dawn Smith, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 30 days of confinement on a charge of obstruction of an officer.
•Brian William Brown, of Bowman, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve four years of confinement, 16 years of probation and pay a $2,500 fine on a charge of aggravated assault. Charges of cruelty to children in the third degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and battery were dismissed.
•Edward Alfred Parker, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two year of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of habitual violator and too fast for conditions.
•Marcus Mathis, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve ten years of probation and pay $1,500 in fines on charges of making false statements, impersonating another, affray and giving false statements to law enforcement.
•Tony Thomas Hill, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years of probation and pay $200 in fines on charges of batter, cruelty to children and theft by receiving.
•David Charles Bingham, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
•Stanley Eddie Crowe, of Athens, had his charges of public drunkenness and criminal trespass dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges.
•Joseph Tyler Bagwell, of Elberton, charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges due to the defendant’s death.
•Timothy Christopher Compton, of Crawford, had his charge of possession of methamphetamine dismissed by Judge Jeffery Malcom because the GBI crime lab test came back negative for any controlled substance.
•Kimberly Dawn Denton, of Danielsville, had her charge of possession of methamphetamine dismissed by Judge Jeffery Malcom because the GBI crime lab test came back negative for any controlled substances.
•Timothy Scott Jarrett, of Danielsville, had his charge of possession of methamphetamine dismissed by Judge Jeffery Malcom because the GBI crime lab report came back negative for any controlled substances.
•Caitlin Brianna Wilson, of Colbert, had her charge of battery FVA dismissed by Judge Jeffery Malcom because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Arthur George Lavallee, of Danielsville, had his charges of possession, manufacture, distribute, etc and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission/attempt of a crime dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the defendant is deceased.
•Kevin Tull Eaves, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $750 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Kenneth Wayne Hill, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to serve four years of probation on charges of DUI and possession of methamphetamine.
•Katlyn Leann Pulliam, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of drugs not in their original container. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed. In a second case, Pulliam was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 24 months of probation on charges of possession of drug-related objects and dangerous drugs.
•Christopher Rex Brown, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation and pay $300 in fines on charges of simple assault, battery and cruelty to children in the third degree. (0656)
•Timothy Wynn Patterson, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of battery.
•Kristopher Austin O’Neal, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of theft by taking.
•Michael Jason Martin, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 24 months of probation and pay $200 in fines on charges of disorderly conduct and battery.
•Jennifer Leigh Montgomery, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of battery – Family Violence (FVA).
•Kristen Rushe Crumley, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of obstruction of an officer and giving a false name. Crumley was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of obstruction.
•Elisa Elizabeth Angel, of Homer, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation on a charge of theft by taking.
•Lonnie Lamar Grant, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve ten years of confinement and 15 years of probation on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Lin Zhi Zhuo, no address listed, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to a ten years (suspended upon deportation) on a charge of first degree burglary.
•Kristen Anne Guest, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two years of confinement, one year of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Gregory Lemond Swinson, of Douglas, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of DUI. A charge of failure to carry a license was dismissed.
•Dustin Jerome Bradshaw, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 11 months of probation, 30 days of confinement and pay a $100 fine on a charge of simple battery FVA. He was also sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 24 months of probation and pay $900 in fines on charges of suspended license, fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction and possession of drug-related objects. A charge of turn signal violation was dismissed.
•Gregory Keith Marable, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of criminal trespass.
•Timothy Mitchell Rowland, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of drug-related objects.
•Randy Randolph Thomas, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve four years of probation and pay $750 in fines on charges of obstruction of an officer and theft of services.
•Ashlea Nichole Rice, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and a pay a $300 fine on a DUI charge. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Octavious Jovan Thomas, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve four years of probation and pay $750 in fines on charges of obstruction of an officer and theft of services.
•Tyrekis Kevonta Raiford, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of obstruction of an officer. Charges of theft by taking and two other obstruction charges were dismissed. 0522
•Tyrus Oleaury Curry, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of confinement on a charge of aggravated assault. A charge of hindering an emergency phone call.
•James Clayton Smith, Clayton, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. 0525
•John Michael Baker, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to receive credit for nine months served on a charge of giving false information to a law enforcement officer. A charge of trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine was dismissed.
•Connie Lynn Jackson, of Conyers, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve nine months of confinement for giving false information to a law enforcement officer. Charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.
•Joshua Eugene Alexander, of Lavonia, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve one year of confinement on a charge of possession of methamphetamine (reduced from possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute). A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
•Delores Marie Martin, of Comer, had her case of theft of lost or mislaid property dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the item (a phone) was returned to the victim and Martin has no prior criminal history of theft.
•Lauren Michelle Wood, of Hull, had her charges of simple battery FVA dismissed by Judge Jeffery Malcom after successfully completing anger management classes.
•Michael Joe Lee, of Royston, had his charge of reckless conduct dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the prosecuting law enforcement officer “expressed no further interest in pursuing this case. He believes that this is a dispute between neighbors which involved the defendant shooting a firearm on his own property.”
•Edward Casey McGill, of Commerce, had his charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the suspected methamphetamine came back from the GBI crime lab showing no evidence of being a controlled substance.
•Ronald Iski, of Nicholson, had his charge of simple battery FVA dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges as part of a negotiated resolution. The State agreed to dismiss the charge, providing the defendant is not arrested for a period of six months following the dismissal.
•Amber Lynn Wilkerson, of Elberton, has his charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom as part of a resolution with other charges
•Johnathan Timothy Evans, of Bowman, has his charges of aggravated assault, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving, removing/affixing license plate with content to conceal, operating vehicle without valid tag and no proof of insurance dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the case was supposed to be dismissed Dec. 2, 2010, pursuant to an agreement to place the case on dead docket for 24 months, which was entered into on Dec. 2, 2008.
•Randy Jesse Ayers, of Danielsville, had his charges of theft by taking and simple battery dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the prosecuting victim/witness no longer wishes to prosecute.
•Tyrus O’Leaury Curry, of Athens, had his charges of first-degree burglary and two counts of failure to appear dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Kevin Michael Conley, of Carlton, had his charges of burglary in the first degree and felony theft by taking moved to “dead docket” by Judge Chris Phelps pending the resolution of Conley’s charge of criminal attempt to commit armed robbery in Habersham County.
•Trance Michael Whitfield, of Commerce, had had his charges of aggravated assault, aggressive driving, simple battery and criminal trespass moved to “dead docket” by Judge Chris Phelps since the defendant has not been arrested following the June 2014 offenses and the victim in the case did not wish to go forward.
•Richard Dean Drake, of Colbert, has his charges of two counts of receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon moved to “dead docket” by Judge Chris Phelps since the defendant has not been arrested since the offenses. If the defendant stays out of trouble for the next two years, the case will be dismissed, according to the order.
Royston woman sentenced on drug charges
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry