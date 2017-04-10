Electricity-generating panels planned at Gholston Stand

The county’s first solar farm could be functional by the end of the year.
Madison County commissioners gave the go ahead Monday to Alpharetta-based United Renewable Energy representing Patton Land Partnership to put a solar farm on 42 acres at Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 172, commonly known for the old Gholston Stand store. Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of a conditional use permit that paves the way for the project.
United Renewable Energy LLC has solar farms in Toccoa, Jefferson County, Mansfield, Edenton and Murray County. The company’s director of operations, Amber Penland, spoke to commissioners about the plans Monday.
“We develop solar farms, construct them and do maintenance on them,” said Penland. “We’re really involved from the ground up. We work throughout the southeast, but Georgia is our predominant home state. And we’ve worked with a number of different counties and cities. I’m very proud of the opportunity it brings for some of the underused rural lands throughout the state. Georgia, in terms of sunshine and because of its southern location, is a really strong, consistent source for solar.”
Penland said she thinks renewable energy will be more of a force in Georgia in years to come.
“It has a strong foothold and I think you’ll see it advance as the years go on,” she said. “In terms of the actual ordinance, our assumptions are we would put up an opaque fence on the roadsides of the tables of solar panels.”
Madison County’s zoning ordinance addresses solar farms, though there are none yet in the county. The ordinance requires both a protective fence and a vegetative buffer. Penland said that most communities require either a fence or a vegetative buffer, but not both. County commissioners didn’t grant an exception to their requirement for both. So the project should include both a fence and vegetative buffer.
Penland asked if the board would consider requiring just one visual buffer, either fence or vegetation, not both. She said it would help make the project more viable economically.
“We provide this as a potential project to the utilities in the area, Georgia Power or the EMCs,” she said. “So, any savings we find on our cost end make it a more viable project and increase the chances that they will accept this as a potential solar farm and it will move all the way through the development.”
Commissioner Tripp Strickland asked Penland what kind of fence would be used.
“The opaque fence we normally use will be a six-foot chainlink fence with one wire of barbed wire around the top of it,” said Penland.
She said the buffer will include evergreens with leaf coverage year round.
“Of course, it will be something that’s not going to get very high,” she added. “In solar it’s very important we avoid shade. You won’t see any 50-foot trees. So we would stick with something that would max out around 10-to-20 feet around the fence.”
Penland said fencing would be put up immediately but that most people tend to stay away from the sites once they’re functional.
“We haven’t had trouble with vandalism,” she said. “Once the sites are put together and you can see they’re generating electricity, and we’ll have proper signage saying, ‘Danger, high voltage,’ that sort of thing. People tend to not want to go over the fence.”
Penland said she hopes to have the project online by Christmas holidays, perhaps the end of November. She said construction should begin in the summer.
Commissioner Lee Allen said he’s happy to see the solar farm come to the county.
“I hope to see more of this,” said Allen.
