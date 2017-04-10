BEL AIR, MD - Betty Lois Minish, 83, of Bel Air, Md. passed away on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Born in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late William Marcus and Viola Ray (Wood) Thomas and was the wife of the late Billy Rogers Minish. She was very devoted to her family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six siblings.
Survivors include her children, Timothy R. Minish (Pam), Gulf Breeze, Fla., Jacqueline M. Menzies (Robert), Pensacola, Fla., Vicki L. Mullin (John), Madison, Ala. and Deborah K. Ramsey, Pensacola, Fla.; grandchildren, Jordan, Matthew and Eric Minish, Grace, Jack and Lily Menzies, Paige and Lauren McLaughlin, Ava Mullin and Andrew Ramsey; and brother-in-law, Johnny Howard Minish.
Visitation will be held at the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Md. on Wednesday, April 12, from 5 to 9 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 13, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in the Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, MD.
Those who desire may make a donation to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD, 21093.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Betty Minish (04-03-17)
