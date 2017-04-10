WINDER - Billy Sunday Birt, 80, r passed away Friday, April 7, 2017.
Mr. Birt was a member of White Plains Baptist Church. A very devoted family man, very giving and was much loved. He loved life and animals. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Eunice Birt; son, Billy Birt, Jr.; brothers, Ray Birt and Charles Phillips; sisters, Ruby Birt Hardwick and Louise Birt Dean.
Survivors include his sons, Billy Stonewall Birt and wife Linda, Bogart, Billy Montana Birt and wife Lisa, Wisconsin, and Billy Shenandoah "Shane" Birt and wife Jill, Statham; daughters, Ruby Ann Birt, Wisconsin, and Norma Jean Brown, Jefferson; brothers, Bobby Birt, Statham, and Jimmy Birt, Winder; sisters, Frances Lee of Hoschton, Jody Cooper and Betty Lee, both of Winder; favorite niece, Charlotte Phillips; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at White Plains Baptist Church, 3650 Hwy. 124, Jefferson, and will lie in state one hour prior to services. Montana Birt and Ralph Black will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel, in Hoschton.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, was in charge of arrangements.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Billy Birt (04-07-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry