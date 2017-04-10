COMMERCE - Katie Lou Ivester, 94, died Friday, April 7, 2017, at Heritage of Athens.
Mrs. Ivester was born in Ila, the daughter of the late Seaborn and Elvie Hooper Wilder. She was retired from Harmony Grove Mill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Ivester; and brothers, Hoyle, Herman and William “Bill” Wilder.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Sears, Commerce; granddaughter, Lee Ann Smith (Johnny), Commerce; brother, Jack Wilder, Piedmont, S.C.; and sister, Georgia Sue Armisted, Lexington.
Gravesides services were held Sunday, April 9, at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Don Blalock officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
Katie Ivester (04-07-17)
