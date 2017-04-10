HOMER - Marguerite Hovis Hill, 90, died Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Northridge Medical Center.
Mrs. Hill was born in Decatur, Ala., the daughter of the late John Riley and Cordie Mae Bankston Hovis. She was a member of Webbs Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Hill was a retired educator and faithfully served as a pastor’s wife. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Robert Allan Hill, Sr.; and son, Robert Allan Hill, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret Hill and Dennis McCall, Homer; son and daughter-in-law, John Gordon and Sherri Hill, Roanoke, Va.; daughter-in-law, Colleen Barry Hill, Louisville, Ky.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, April 10, at Webbs Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Chad Payne officiating. Interment will follow in Hill Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Monday from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to International Mission Board, P.O. Box 6767, Richmond, VA 23230.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Marguerite Hill (04-08-17)
