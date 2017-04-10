Julia Hall (04-09-17)

WINDER - Julia Marr Hall, 88, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her husband, Foy S. Hall, Jr.; and son, Foy S. Hall, III. A native of Barrow County, she was the daughter of the late Vester Otis and Daisy Bell Collins Marr. She was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church and was a homemaker.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Judy Ann and Richard Eicher, Winder; step son, Ferrell Hall, Gainesville; and grandchildren, Pyper and Wes Macloskie, Bailey Eicher, Meredith and Wes Ivie, Michael and Deborah Hall, and Kris Hall; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment services will be held at a later date.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
