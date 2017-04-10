John Greenway (04-08-17)

WINDER - John D. Greenway, 88, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017.

A native of Barrow County, he was the son of the late Toye and Ila Holliday Greenway. Mr. Greenway was preceded by his wife, Joyce Banks Greenway on April 5, 2013. He was a United States Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict and was employed by the Gwinnett County Maintenance Department as a locksmith.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Yvonne Greenway, Johnny and Joanne Greenway; sister, Faye Simmons; grandchildren, Neil Greenway, Logan Greenway, and Benjamin Greenway, all of Winder, Brittany (Jon) Davies, Alberta, Canada; and other extended relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating. Interment with Navy Honors will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Old Website

