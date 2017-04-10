BRASELTON - Margie Pressley Gaddis, 90, entered into rest Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Mrs. Gaddis was born in Jackson County, the daughter of the late Wilburn and Ruth McDonald Pressley. She was a seamstress and a homemaker. She loved her God, Church Children, friends and all people. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gaddis was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Gaddis Sr.; brothers, Ford, Bert, Tom, Lee and Bill Pressley; and sisters, Evelyn Healan and Lila Gee.
Survivors include a daughter, Louise Butler and her husband Wendell, Braselton; sons, Larry Gaddis and his wife Gearldene, Braselton, Louis Gaddis and his wife Bobbie, Anderson, S.C., Dean Gaddis, Commerce, Jerry Gaddis and his wife Anita, Hoschton, Wayne Gaddis and his wife Sherry, Atlantic Mine, Mich.; sisters, Betty Edge, Gainesville, Clara Palmer, Monroe, and Wilma Dalton, Athens; 21 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, from the Church of God of Prophecy with Bishop Melvin Kramer, Bishop Louis Gaddis, The Revs. Paul Wright, Gene Smith and Darrell Pressley officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Tim Butler, Eddie Butler, Gary Gaddis, Joe Gaddis, Leslie Gaddis and Larry D. Gaddis. The family will receive friends at the Church of God of Prophecy, 130 Ednaville Road, Braselton, from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 10.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Margie Gaddis (04-09-17)
