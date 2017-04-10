HOSCHTON - Jeanne Pruitt King, 72, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Jeanne was a master gardener in Douglas County, Ga. and was a part of the beautification of gardening in the public parks. She was also a member of Sweet Water Swirrels, a Douglas County Shrine Club. She often volunteered in the fundraising events for the Shrine Hospitals. Jeanne and Marshall have been involved with Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter S Southern Wings for five years. Jeanne was known as Gran by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Hoyt Ray Pruitt, and mother, Florence Brown Boyer.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Marshall King; son, Mitchell King and wife Angela; daughter, Tammy Dulaney and husband Jeff; brother, Les Pruitt and wife Shelley; sister, Joye Amon; grandchildren, Michelle Davis, Kim Patrick, Angel Mixon, Andrea Hanlon and Rebecca Martinez; great-grandchildren, Dalton Mixon, Lucas Mixon, Levi Martinez, Landon Martinez, LillyAnne Martinez, Donavan Hanlon, William Patrick, Madison Patrick, Aiden Davis and Isaac Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at WestView Cemetery, 1680 WestView Drive SW, Atlanta, GA, 30310.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org,
Jeanne King (04-08-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry