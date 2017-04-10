BUFORD - Myrtle Geneva Fleeman, 85, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Bertie Cumming Butler; a daughter, Gail Robertson; and brothers, Ernest Ray Butler and Clyde Butler.
Survivors include a son, Charles Gary Moss, Hoschton; daughter, Gilda Couch, Buford; brothers, Larry Butler and wife JoRuth, Alabama, Wendell Butler and wife Louise, Braselton; sisters, Viola Hood, Frances Butler and Betty Carter and husband Herman, all of Hoschton; grandchildren, Melissa Smith, Michelle Gladden, Courtney Moss, Jody Parker and Alicia Payne; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Kayla, Brenda, Hailey, Dustin, Aidan, Adrian, Caleb, Hannah, Noah; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Thomas Holmes and Pastor Jerry Gaddis officiating. Interment to follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, 5979 New Bethany Road, Buford, GA, 30518. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Myrtle Fleeman (04-10-17)
