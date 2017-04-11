Maudell Johnson (04-10-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Maudell Blackwell Johnson, 91, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017, at the Thrive Assisted Living in Athens.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Danielsville on April 7, 1926, the daughter of the late Cecil Blackwell and Nell Fitts Blackwell. She was a social worker having worked with the State of Georgia and an organist for over 60 years at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church where she was a member. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond Burke Johnson; brother, Stephen Blackwell; and sister, Betty Ray.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Burke and Lannae Johnson, Danielsville; and two grandchildren, Walker Johnson and William Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at the Danielsville United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, with the Rev. Richard Hycke officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, 5601 U.S. 29, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
