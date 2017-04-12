A controversial warehouse request in Jefferson is coming up for a public hearing and possible vote Monday.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is set to consider rezoning 90 acres on Hog Mountain Road at Storey Lane at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 17. Inland Holdings, LLC, plans to construct two warehouses totaling over one-million square feet at the site.
The request faced a room of opponents at the Jackson County Planning Commission’s March meeting. Dressed in red, attendees filled in the seats, lined the walls and sat on the floor during the standing room only meeting.
See the full story in the April 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Controversial warehouse vote nears
