Smith finalist for superintendent job

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, April 12. 2017
Jefferson High School principal Kevin Smith is a finalist for a superintendent job in Pierce County, according to The Blackshear Times.
It’s been an unusual superintendent search. The Pierce County Board of Education unanimously approved a candidate in March, but she later declined the appointment, according to The Times.
The search was reopened and Smith has been named among a handful of finalists.
Smith is in his 35th year in education and has served in a variety of roles including teacher, coach, athletic director and principal. He’s been a principal for 25 years, with 14 of those years being at JHS.
Smith was named a finalist — but wasn’t chosen — for the superintendent position at the Evans County School System in August. He said he wants the challenge of being a superintendent before retirement.
If approved for the superintendent job at the Pierce County School System, Smith and his wife would be closer to family in Florida.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.