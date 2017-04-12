Smith finalist for superintendent job

Jefferson High School principal Kevin Smith is a finalist for a superintendent job in Pierce County, according to The Blackshear Times.
It’s been an unusual superintendent search. The Pierce County Board of Education unanimously approved a candidate in March, but she later declined the appointment, according to The Times.
The search was reopened and Smith has been named among a handful of finalists.
Smith is in his 35th year in education and has served in a variety of roles including teacher, coach, athletic director and principal. He’s been a principal for 25 years, with 14 of those years being at JHS.
Smith was named a finalist — but wasn’t chosen — for the superintendent position at the Evans County School System in August. He said he wants the challenge of being a superintendent before retirement.
If approved for the superintendent job at the Pierce County School System, Smith and his wife would be closer to family in Florida.
