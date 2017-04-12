A frequent customer of a Pendergrass business was reported for indecent exposure after employees told him the bathroom was no longer for customer use.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to Village Parkway on reports of suspicious activity. An employee said the suspect urinated in the parking lot after he was told there was no public restroom. He wanted authorities to warn him not to return to the business.
The suspect said he was a frequent customer – and bathroom user – at the location. But when he approached the restroom last week, they told him he couldn’t use it.
He said it was an emergency, so he hid behind the store to urinate in the parking lot.
Officers gave him a criminal trespass warning and told him not to return.
See more incidents in the April 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Bathroom ‘not for public use,’ but parking lot is
