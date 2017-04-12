Jackson Co. cheer squads qualify for nationals in first season

The Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department’s Star Competition Cheerleading teams have qualified for national competition in their debut season.
Both the 9U and 12U teams, coached by Mariah Spry and Emma Hicks, won their age groups at the recent Victory competition at Infinite Energy Arena in Gwinnett County to qualify for the May 6-7 nationals in Orlando, Fla.
“I’m just really proud of the girls because it’s our first year putting the program together,” said Shara Spry, the cheerleading director for the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department.
For the rest of this story, see the April 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.

