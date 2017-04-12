Jackson County's Tyler Barber threw a two-hit shutout, and the Panthers nailed down a key Region 8-AAA victory with a 2-0 road win over second-place Hart County on Tuesday.
Barber went seven innings, allowing just one walk while striking out four as Jackson County (15-11) improved to 6-7 in 8-AAA play. Barber threw just 60 pitches, 42 of which went for strikes, as he out-dueled Hart County's Reece Whitworth, who threw a complete-game, four-hitter.
Chris Griggs led Jackson County offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double. He singled home runs in both the third and seventh innings.
This was the first of a three-game series between Jackson County and Hart County. The teams will complete the series in a Friday doubleheader at Jackson County starting at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL: Panthers secure big region victory over Hart Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry